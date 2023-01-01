Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) or Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1620
Battery
76 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches		 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~78.7%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 150 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
2. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
3. Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
4. Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) vs Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский