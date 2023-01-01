You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 2880 x 1620 Battery - 70 Wh 96 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~78.7% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5 mm Colors Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 96 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 150 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 7.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +45% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.