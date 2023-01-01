You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 657-896% higher FPS

Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1 sRGB color space - 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 43.3% Response time 1 ms 28 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +100% 500 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 120 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +1194% 18.5 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.