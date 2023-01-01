ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
- Can run popular games at about 657-896% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|884 cm2 (137 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|65%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|44.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|43.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|317 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|8
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
1505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23448
4558
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31799
5386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|18.5 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|16
GPU performance
18.5 TFLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|72 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
