ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 657-896% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1
sRGB color space - 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 43.3%
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 32 8
L3 Cache 36 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
