ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|884 cm2 (137 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Number of fans
|3
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.4%
|Response time
|1 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|8
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23448
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2234
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31799
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|18.5 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
GPU performance
18.5 TFLOPS
3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
