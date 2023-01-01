You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 120 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +256% 18.5 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.