ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz -
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 32 12
L3 Cache 36 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

