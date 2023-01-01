You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) GPU GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~85% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 3

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 120 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1395 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 18.5 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +6% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power - 6x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.