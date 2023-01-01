Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) or ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches		 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~85%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 3 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 24 (8P + 16E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 32 20
L3 Cache 36 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1395 MHz
FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power - 6x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
2. ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
3. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
5. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Zephyrus M16 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Zephyrus M16 (2023)
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
9. Razer Blade 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
10. Asus ROG Strix G16 and Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский