You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Can run popular games at about 375-512% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 240 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 120 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +682% 18.5 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.