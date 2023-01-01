You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

67% sharper screen – 236 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 236 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 240 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 120 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +219% 18.5 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.