You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1620 CPU Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 884 cm2 (137 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84% ~78.7% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 3 2

Display 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 236 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) 500 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 120 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +71% 18.5 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

