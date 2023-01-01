ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 81-111% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
|355.3 x 252 x 19 mm
13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|884 cm2 (137 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84%
|~82.9%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Max. brightness
500 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|32
|16
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23448
11494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2234
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
31799
14358
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|18.5 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
18.5 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.35 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
