Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 107% sharper screen – 283 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1842:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.6%
Response time 1 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
