Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 107% sharper screen – 283 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 144.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|66.6%
|Response time
|1 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4870
4744
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5497
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 4.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
