You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 96 against 59 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

80% sharper screen – 283 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.6 vs 144.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm

12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.5% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +83% 550 nits Swift X (SFX14-41G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +82% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-41G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.