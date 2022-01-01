Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 283 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 144.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 96.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
