You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (107.1 vs 144.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 45.3 dB 49.5 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 96.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +10% 550 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 120 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35-50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +12% 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

