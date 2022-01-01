You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.3 dB 51 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.3% Adobe RGB profile 96.8% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) 550 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 n/a

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 35-50 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) 5.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +41% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.