Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~129%) battery – 96 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 144.8 square inches)

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.3 dB 43 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120% 550 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 35-50 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +423% 5.8 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

