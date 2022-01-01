You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~83.6% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 10000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) 550 nits Vivobook 16X (M1603) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 35-50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1750 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.