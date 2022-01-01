Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
VS
48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.8 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~81.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
4. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
5. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
6. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
7. Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
8. Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
9. Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
10. Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) vs Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский