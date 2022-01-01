Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.8 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~81.2%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|8.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|45.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Max. brightness
550 nits
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|460 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
1.43 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 4.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1