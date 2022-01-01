You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 96 against 50 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.8 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~81.2% Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +120% 550 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 35-50 W 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +306% 5.8 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.