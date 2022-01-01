Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) and Pro 14 OLED (M3401) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.4 vs 144.8 square inches)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches		 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
Area 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 90 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 460 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 712 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1057 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 4.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
2. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
3. Swift 3 (SF316-51) vs Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
6. ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) vs Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
7. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) vs Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) and Pro 16X OLED (N7600) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский