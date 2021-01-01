Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) vs Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (111 vs 144.8 square inches)
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|460 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|35-40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
5.01 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 4.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
