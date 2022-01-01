You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS

Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.4 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +260% 10.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x16 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.