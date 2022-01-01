You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +108% 10.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.