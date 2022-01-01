Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or TUF Gaming F17 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.4 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1688:1
sRGB color space - 59.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 40.2%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +52%
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.4 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

