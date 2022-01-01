You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~83.6% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 10000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits Vivobook 16X (M1603) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1750 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS - Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 10.8 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X (M1603) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

