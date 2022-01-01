Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or Vivobook 16X (M1603) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs 16X (M1603)

68 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and 16X (M1603) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
vs
Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches		 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~83.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 10000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1750 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 3 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
