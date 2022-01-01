You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 90 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +33% 400 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +45% 10.8 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

