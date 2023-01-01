Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

63 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~84%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
3. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
4. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
6. Dell Alienware m16 and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский