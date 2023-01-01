You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~84% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 3

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 5.8 TFLOPS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) +219% 18.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

