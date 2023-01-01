Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 120-164% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|884 cm2 (137 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11387
23448
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2234
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14646
31799
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|18.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|4608
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|144
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS
18.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 8.4 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
