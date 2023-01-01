Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

