Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Pro 14X OLED (N7400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches		 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.6%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 65 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
