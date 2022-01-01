Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|7.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.9%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|450 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10331
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1708
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12238
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35-50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
5.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
