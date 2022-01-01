You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110 vs 131.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.