You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (110 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm

13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.4% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +666% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.