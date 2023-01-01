Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

63 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 75 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 234 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (104.5 vs 113 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 729 cm2 (113 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
3. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Dell XPS 13 9315
5. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
6. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
8. Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) and LG Gram 14 (2023)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
10. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) and Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) and Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский