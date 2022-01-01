Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (115.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~77.8%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1400:1
sRGB color space 100% 51%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 411 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 12 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 77.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
