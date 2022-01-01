Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
- 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (115.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|0.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|52.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|51%
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|28 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|411 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1567
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9849
3722
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13619
5386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|12 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|77.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3.2
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
