Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 70 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
- 65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (115.3 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~87.4%
|Side bezels
|0.7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9849
8053
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14192
9116
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|12 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3.2
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
