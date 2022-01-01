You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 70 against 52 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)

65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (115.3 vs 131.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~87.4% Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) +38% 550 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.