Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 70 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
  • 65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (115.3 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~87.4%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

