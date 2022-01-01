You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) and an SSD

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.4 vs 115.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~82% Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1664 Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 234 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) +10% 550 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.