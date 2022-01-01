Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.4 vs 115.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~82%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition vs Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
2. Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
3. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский