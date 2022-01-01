You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)

65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (115.3 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~86% Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 234 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 550 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

