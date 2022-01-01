Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
- 65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (115.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|0.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|100 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1715
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16676
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|12 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3.2
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
