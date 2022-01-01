Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
  • 65% sharper screen – 234 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (115.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~86%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

