Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and TUF Gaming F17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • 84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (115.3 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 52.8 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1688:1
sRGB color space 100% 59.7%
Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 41.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 40.2%
Response time 1 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 411 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2022) +405%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 12 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.7 dB 79.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
