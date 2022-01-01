You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 70 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

84% sharper screen – 234 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (115.3 vs 161.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 52.8 dB 47.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14.5 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 234 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1688:1 sRGB color space 100% 59.7% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 41.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 40.2% Response time 1 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) +83% 550 nits TUF Gaming F17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 411 gramm 725 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F17 (2022) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 12 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77.7 dB 79.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

