Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~78.4% Side bezels 0.7 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 52.8 dB 56 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 234 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 95.5% 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.4% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S14X OLED (S5402) 550 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 411 grams 480 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook S14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 77.7 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

