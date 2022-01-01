You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 742 cm2 (115 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~82.1% Side bezels 0.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 52.8 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 550 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +9% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 411 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.5 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.