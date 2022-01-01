Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) vs Pro 16X OLED

65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (115.3 vs 136.4 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 0.7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 234 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +666%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 12 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

