Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1400:1
sRGB color space - 51%
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
4. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or HP Pavilion 15 (2022)
5. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 5 (A514-54)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 7 (A715-51G)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Aspire 5 (A515-45)
10. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) or Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский