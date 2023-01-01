Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm

14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 62.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 98.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) 600 nits Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) +161% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.