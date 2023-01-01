Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) or Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) vs ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) and ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
vs
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches		 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
Area 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 62.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 98.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 390 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

