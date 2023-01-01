Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) vs ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches
|356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
|812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.1%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Green
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|62.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|98.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|390 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10315
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13371
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
