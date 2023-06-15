Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) or Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
Display
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) and S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
vs
Vivobook S15 OLED (K3502, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches		 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches
Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
