Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.6 x 252.4 x 17.9 mm
14.08 x 9.94 x 0.7 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
3. Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) vs Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Pro 16 (2019)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell Precision 5560
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Asus Vivobook S 16X OLED (12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский