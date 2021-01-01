Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S13 S333 or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (93.8 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S13 S333
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 304 mm (11.97 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~73.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness
VivoBook S13 S333
300 nits
Predator Triton 300 SE +10%
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

