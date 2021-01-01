Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 M433 or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 vs ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 50 against 33 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S14 M433
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1507:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +80%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

