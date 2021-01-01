Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 M433 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S14 M433
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28%
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

