Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 S433 or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
VS
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook S14 S433
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~82.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 13.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1215:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-59) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
3. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
4. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
6. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский