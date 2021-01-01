Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 S433 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.9 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 44% sharper screen – 226 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
VivoBook S14 S433
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

