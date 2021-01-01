ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 76 against 50 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|213 mm (8.39 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.3%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +101%
7297
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
