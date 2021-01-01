Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook S14 S433 or VivoBook S13 S333 – what's better?

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and S13 S333 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.8 vs 106.9 square inches)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 213 mm (8.39 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White, Black, Green, Red White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
VivoBook S14 S433
250 nits
VivoBook S13 S333 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

